CSL Preview: Beijing host leaders Evergrande

Only a point separates the top two as they go into their final game before the mid-season break, so Monday's clash will decide who will sit in first place during the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Marcello Lippi's side currently lead their title rivals by a point and come into the game unbeaten in four.

However, Evergrande were held in their last CSL clash by Guizhou Renhe, and that result opened the door for Beijing to close in on top spot.

Gregorio Manzano's men can take confidence from an impressive home record that has seen them suffer only one defeat in front of their own fans this season.

In addition, Evergrande have failed to win any of their last five league games at the capital club.

The battle for third place remains tight, with Shandong Luneng currently holding off the challenge of Guangzhou R&F, Shanghai East Asia, Jiangsu Sainty and Guizhou.

Shandong and Guizhou face each other this weekend, while Jiangsu and Shanghai will also meet.

With their rivals playing each other, Guangzhou R&F travel to bottom club Harbin Yiteng hoping to take advantage of any dropped points.

After eight straight defeats at the start of the season, Harbin have finally started to pick up points in recent weeks.

They are now five points behind Henan Jianye, while Changchun Yatai are two points clear of the bottom two after beating Liaoning Whowin on Wednesday.

Henan travel to mid-table Hangzhou this weekend and Changchun face a trip to Shanghai Shenxin, who are looking to record a third consecutive win.

Dalian Aerbin will hope to stop their fall down the table when they meet Liaoning.

In-form Tianjin Teda, meanwhile, host Shanghai Shenhua looking for a fourth win in a row.