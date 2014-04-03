CSL Preview: Liaoning Whowin, Harbin Yiteng battle for first win, Henan Jianye host SIPG

Liaoning were draw specialists in last season's Chinese Super League, with 11 of their league fixtures finishing all-square.

With the present campaign just four games old, the early signs suggest a similar pattern will occur, with Gao Sheng's men having drawn two and lost two thus far.

However, Saturday represents a huge opportunity for Liaoning to break their winless run when Harbin visit the Liaoning Panjin Stadium.

Harbin have found the going tough since winning promotion to the top flight, with all four of their fixtures ending in defeat.

Perhaps more worrying for Harbin is the fact that their leaky defence has been breached on 10 occasions already.

Fellow promoted side Henan Jianye are also winless thus far, and face a stiff challenge to earn a first victory when early pacesetters Shanghai SIPG provide the opposition at the Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium.

Shanghai SIPG sit at the summit with 10 points, with Tobias Hysen's four league goals a factor in their early-season success.

The Swede bagged the only goal in the 1-0 win over Beijing Guoan last time out.

Also on Saturday, Jiangsu Sainty host Tianjin Teda at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre.

Reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande are in action on Sunday against Dalian Aerbin.

Marcello Lippi's men suffered a rare home defeat against Changchun Yatai a fortnight ago, but bounced back to defeat Sainty last weekend.

However, Evergrande suffered a 1-0 defeat to Jeonbuk Motors in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday, and Lippi will surely demand a response against Aerbin.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Shanghai Shenxin host Shandong Luneng, while fellow early-season strugglers Shanghai Shenhua visit Changchun Yatai and Hangzhou will look for a second victory of the campaign at home to Guizhou Renhe.

Monday sees third take on fourth as Guoan welcome Guangzhou RandF to the Workers' Stadium.