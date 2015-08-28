Cuadrado struggles to explain Chelsea snub

Juan Cuadrado remains unclear why he failed to become a first-team regular at Chelsea and is keen to make an immediate impact at Juventus.

The Colombia international signed a loan deal with the Serie A champions on Tuesday after a frustrating six months at Stamford Bridge that only saw four starts.

Cuadrado struggled to explain why he had not fitted into Jose Mourinho's plans, but hopes to put that behind him and be successful in Turin.

"What went wrong? The truth is, I don't know," he said. "I was always professional and I always trained very well. I didn't play as much as I wanted, but I was always ready.

"This was the best choice for me and I hope to give my best, and give everything for this shirt.

"It's a new challenge for me. I've always been training, even if I wasn't playing, and I always train with playing in mind.

"This is a great move for me."

Juve travel to title rivals Roma this weekend and Cuadrado is ready to thrown straight into action by coach Massimiliano Allegri.

He added: "I hope I get the opportunity to get on the pitch on Sunday, it would be a pleasure for me.

"There's plenty of competition for places here, I'll need to stay on my toes and be ready.

"I've played in both four-three-three and three-five-two systems [that Juve employ], but regardless of the system, I'll give everything I've got.

"Roma will be a tough game, but we need to head to the Olimpico with the conviction that we can win it."