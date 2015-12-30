Curtis hoping to keep Gomis at Swansea

Alan Curtis expects Bafetimbi Gomis to remain at Swansea City for the remainder of the season despite reports linking him with a January move.

Gomis enjoyed a prolific start to the Premier League campaign with four goals in as many games, but has struggled since and found himself left out of the starting line-up against West Brom on Saturday.

He returned to lead the line against Crystal Palace on Monday but failed to add to his one goal in 15 games, leading to speculation he could depart the Liberty Stadium – with Qatari outfit Lekhwiya heavily linked with a bid.

"I hope he will be here after January," said caretaker manager Curtis. "As far as I'm aware nothing's going on, only seen the speculation, the chairman hasn't mentioned players going.

"We need to bolster the squad but I don't know if we need to let or allow anyone out the other end.

"As far as I'm aware there's no enquiries."

Curtis will hope Gomis gets back to scoring ways this weekend against Manchester United after scoring in each of their last two meetings.

Swansea won 2-1 at Old Trafford last season – the first of three successive wins against United – and Curtis has called for a bold display to extend that run and boost their survival hopes.

He added: "We've done exceptionally well against them [United] in the last three games, but we know it will be a tough game and we'll have to be at our best again.

"There's a confidence creeping back into us with the results we've had and the performances have been excellent too.

"We've just got to go there and perform, be bold and play our football."