Dagenham and Redbridge 0 Luton Town 2: Guttridge and Lawless deepen hosts' woes
Luton Town piled on the misery for Dagenham and Redbridge with a 2-0 victory in League Two on Sunday.
Dagenham and Redbridge slipped back to the bottom of League Two on Sunday as goals in either half from Luke Guttridge and Alex Lawless gave Luton Town a comfortable 2-0 win.
Luton, led by John Still - who managed Dagenham for 11 years across two spells - arrived at the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham Stadium without a win in five matches but proved too strong for their hosts, who returned to the bottom going into an FA Cup break next weekend.
On a foggy Sunday afternoon in Essex, Luton took time to grow into game but led four minutes before half-time when Guttridge collected Josh McQuoid's flick-on to register his second goal of the season.
Dagenham, who saw fellow strugglers York City and Yeovil Town beaten on Saturday, started the second half promisingly and wasted a glorious opportunity to level when Ashley Hemmings missed the target one-on-one with Mark Tyler.
And a minute later, Guttridge turned provider for Lawless to seal the points - Wayne Burnett's hosts still winless at home in the league this season.
