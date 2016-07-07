Dahoud in no rush to leave Monchengladbach amid Liverpool rumours

Mahmoud Dahoud has made it clear that he is in no rush to leave Borussia Monchengladbach amid speculation Liverpool are interested in signing him.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2015-16 and his good performances last term have not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the Germany Under-21 star is happy to stay at his current club for now.

"I am fully focused on Monchengladbach at the moment," Dahoud told Kicker.

"Who says I should leave Gladbach? I still have room for improvement. My finishing has to improve, I have to get stronger in the air and I can still improve physically to get stronger on the pitch."

Dahoud has a contract with Monchengladbach until June 2018 and the Bundesliga side are keen to hold on to the midfielder beyond the expiry date of his existing deal.

Sporting director Max Eberl believes his recent rise to prominence could complicate matters, though.

"Of course we are trying to get Mo to sign a new deal," Eberl commented.

"But he has attracted a lot of interest. That makes it a difficult matter for us."