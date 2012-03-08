Dalglish dismisses Suarez transfer talk

The big-spending French giants have been linked with a host of front-men in recent months and came close to sealing a deal for Manchester City’s Carlos Tevez in January.

However, it now appears they have sounded out an interest in the controversial Uruguayan international as they look to bolster their squad in the summer.

Dalglish confirmed he is aware of reports tipping the former Ajax ace to join PSG, but questioned their validity.

"It comes as a surprise to myself, that yourselves [journalists] don't know how the media work," said Dalglish.

"It was a journalist that mentioned the list of names and it was the chairman that said 'oh they are interesting'. It was a list of names and Suarez's name was mentioned, but I don't know if it was Luis Suarez. I don't know what Suarez it is.

"Also if the guy who sends the story in, if it is not repeated anywhere else and it has no soul and is not attractive to a newspaper, they don't get any money.

"So I think it will be interesting to yourselves to disclose to the general public where the story comes from, how they get there, instead of asking us questions every time somebody's name appears in a paper."