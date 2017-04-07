D'Ambrosio pens Inter extension
Less than two weeks on from his maiden Italy cap, full-back Danilo D'Ambrosio has signed a new deal with Inter running until June 2021.
Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio has signed a contract extension running until the end of the 2020-21 season, the Serie A club have confirmed.
The 28-year-old joined Inter from Torino in January 2014 and has made 97 appearances for the San Siro outfit, scoring seven goals.
D'Ambrosio's form this season earned a maiden call-up to the Italy national team, and he replaced Matteo Darmian during the closing stages of last month's 2-1 friendly win in Netherlands to win a first cap.
Inter lie sixth in Serie A and Stefano Pioli's men will aim to bounce back from a home defeat to Sampdoria last time out when they travel to Crotone on Sunday.
Breaking: extends his contract until 2021! April 7, 2017
