Dani Alves hints at Barcelona exit

Barcelona full-back Dani Alves has made it clear he will not stay with the Liga champions until the end of his career.

The Brazil international has made over 350 appearances in all competitions for Barca since joining from Sevilla in 2008.

However, before hanging up his boots he wants to return home to play for Brazilian side Bahia, with who he started his professional career.

The 32-year-old was seemingly close to leaving Camp Nou last season before opting to pen a new two-year deal, but it appears he may be ready to return home when his current contract expires.

"I've already promised that I want to end my career where I started it, as a way of thanking those who gave me the chance to make my name in football," he told the official FIFA website.

"I want to have a spell there before I retire, but one that's enjoyable for me and for them too.

"I'll be sure to stay in shape so that I can go back and not be a disappointment! The idea is for it to be fun for everybody involved, and then call it a day."

Dani Alves has enjoyed a trophy-laden stint with the Catalans, winning five La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and three Champions League medals during his time at the club.

And he feels Barcelona deserve to be admired for what they have achieved.

"We've seen an incredible version of this team over the last five or six years and, when people thought we couldn't keep it going, we've gone and done it again," he added.

"That's the kind of footballing stability you dream of having in your career. We've maintained our desire to keep competing and that takes us to where we are.

"You're aware that your opponents, at the end of the day, also prepare well and might beat you, but that feeling and that desire that we have won't be witnessed in another team for a while.

"It's unique, incredible. For those who are genuinely passionate about football, Barca are worthy of admiration."