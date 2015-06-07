Dani Alves: It would be a pleasure to play for Milan

Dani Alves says it would be a "pleasure" to join Milan, having helped Barcelona clinch a famous treble by beating Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

The Brazil international was part of the team that defeated the Italian champions 3-1 in Berlin as Luis Enrique's men completed a clean-sweep of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles.

Dani Alves' is out of contract later this month, though, and his seven-year stay at Camp Nou appears to be nearing an end with the full-back having been linked to Paris-Saint Germain and Manchester United.

However, Milan have also been mooted as an option and the former Sevilla man hinted that a deal was on the table from the San Siro club.

"It would be a pleasure to join Milan," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"There is a proposal from Italy and I will evaluate all the alternatives before deciding."

The 32-year-old has won five La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey medals and the UEFA Champions League three times during his time at Camp Nou.