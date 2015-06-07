Dani Alves: It would be a pleasure to play for Milan
The transfer saga involving Barcelona's Dani Alves has taken a fresh twist, with the full-back hinting a move to Milan is on the cards.
Dani Alves says it would be a "pleasure" to join Milan, having helped Barcelona clinch a famous treble by beating Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.
The Brazil international was part of the team that defeated the Italian champions 3-1 in Berlin as Luis Enrique's men completed a clean-sweep of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles.
Dani Alves' is out of contract later this month, though, and his seven-year stay at Camp Nou appears to be nearing an end with the full-back having been linked to Paris-Saint Germain and Manchester United.
However, Milan have also been mooted as an option and the former Sevilla man hinted that a deal was on the table from the San Siro club.
"It would be a pleasure to join Milan," he told Sky Sport Italia.
"There is a proposal from Italy and I will evaluate all the alternatives before deciding."
The 32-year-old has won five La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey medals and the UEFA Champions League three times during his time at Camp Nou.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.