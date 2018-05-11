Dani Alves to miss World Cup with ACL injury

Brazil full-back Dani Alves has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a knee ligament injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation has confirmed.

The 35-year-old hurt his anterior cruciate ligament in the Coupe de France final win over Les Herbiers last Tuesday.

The Paris Saint-Germain star had hoped to be declared fit in time for the tournament in Russia, but doctors from the CBF say he will require surgery, making his participation in the finals impossible.

The news is a major blow to Brazil head coach Tite, who in February named Alves as one of the 15 players guaranteed a place in his final 23-man squad.

The former Barcelona man had also been tipped to be made captain for the tournament in Russia.

Brazil's remaining options at right-back are limited, with Manchester City's Danilo and Bayern Munich's Rafinha the most likely alternatives to start their opening game against Switzerland on June 17.