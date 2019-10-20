Dani Ceballos has told Real Madrid that he wants to join Arsenal permanently– report

Dani Ceballos has told Real Madrid that he wants to join Arsenal on a permanent deal, according to reports.

The Spain international moved to the Emirates Stadium on a season-long loan in the summer, and has made a positive start to life in the Premier League.

Ceballos has provided two assists in five top-flight starts so far this term and has drawn comparisons with former Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla.

Many Gunners fans would be delighted to see the club land the midfielder on a permanent basis, and El Desmarque report that Ceballos has told Madrid that he wants to spend more than just this season in north London.

His current loan deal does not include any option or obligation to buy, which means a permanent deal would have to be negotiated separately.

However, Ceballos reportedly talks with Madrid president Florentino Perez this week in an attempt to extend his stay in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is said to be “hopeful” of a permanent deal as he attempts to secure regular first-team football going forward.

Madrid paid £12m to Real Betis to secure Ceballos’ services in 2017, and the La Liga giants would reportedly listen to offers of around £35m.

The midfielder made 23 appearances for los Blancos in La Liga last term, but only 13 of those came from the start of games.

He was also restricted to just 185 minutes of action in the Champions League as Madrid suffered elimination in the round of 16.

Zinedine Zidane is thought to be plotting a midfield overhaul next summer, with Christian Eriksen, N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba among the names who have been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ceballos therefore believes his future would be best served away from the Spanish capital, with Arsenal in pole position to sign him permanently.

READ MORE

Time and patience are only valuable if Manchester United don't waste both of them – as they're currently doing

Who are the Golden Boy winners since 2003 – and what happened to them?

Why Mauricio Pochettino only has two options left for his future