Dann signs new five-year Palace contract

Scott Dann has shunned interest from elsewhere to sign a new five-year contract with Crystal Palace.

Dann's deal at Selhurst Park was due to expire in 2017, and he had been linked with a move to Everton, but he has committed his future to the London club after being named their Player of the Year last season.

He follows Julian Speroni, Brede Hangeland, Jason Puncheon and James McArthur in committing their future to a club that pulled off a coup by signing France midfielder Yohan Cabaye last Friday.

"I'm over the moon to sign a new deal and I'm looking forward to my future here," Dann told Palace's official website. "We're all going in the right direction and hopefully we can build on last year's position.

"There was some interest from other clubs over the summer so I spoke to the chairman and the manager about their plans for the future, and after hearing what they had to say, and with all the other lads signing, I knew I was at the right club so I wanted to commit my future to Palace and aim for a top-eight finish this season.

"The manager and the chairman were a big influence; the gaffer made it clear last season that there was no way I was leaving and I didn't want to. I'm delighted to get everything signed and look forward to the coming years.

"We're showing a lot of ambition and we're looking to push on. Everyone wants to be a part of that by signing up for longer contracts. It's an exciting time for us.

"Cabaye was brilliant when he was over here playing for Newcastle and did the same at PSG. He's obviously a top player and for Palace to attract a player like that just shows where we want to be."