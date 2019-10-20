Danny Ings hails Southampton’s character after point at Wolves

In-form Danny Ings has praised Southampton’s mental strength after their point at Wolves.

The striker scored his fifth goal in four games to earn the Saints a 1-1 draw at Molineux on Saturday.

It ended a three-match losing run but the visitors were denied victory after Raul Jimenez’s second-half penalty.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believed his team needed to show their bottle after defeats to Bournemouth, Tottenham and Chelsea, with Ings hailing their courage.

“For any player it’s important to have a positive mentality around the group, whether you’re starting or not starting,” he told the club’s official website with Southampton now 17th in the Premier League.

“I really feel that’s important for a dressing room and I feel we have a great dressing room. We have players who are hungry and want to learn and it’s great to be a part of.

“I feel it was a great point for us with the circumstances of the game, and now we have a great week coming where we can train, put our work in and hopefully put on another performance.”

Ings struck eight minutes into the second half after Conor Coady’s mistake but Jimenez levelled from the spot soon after when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg brought down Matt Doherty.

Jimenez had two goals disallowed in the first half, one for handball and the second when VAR confirmed Patrick Cutrone was offside in the build-up to his strike.

In a further blow to Wolves, Ryan Bennett limped off in the first half while Ruben Neves also failed to appear after the break.

Mid-table Wolves travel to Slovan Bratislava for their Europa League Group K clash on Thursday.

Romain Saiss is already struggling with a hamstring injury, leaving boss Nuno Espirito Santo short at centre-back.

“The moment that Ryan had to go out, we lost a bit of the tempo. We started to rush the game, so it was not good,” he said.

“I hope it’s not too serious. He could not proceed, so let’s see.

“Romain is coming back and I hope Ryan is not a big deal. We have a tough schedule and need everybody. We’ve had 18 games already, we have Thursday, then Sunday, it’s non-stop.”