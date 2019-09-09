"I don’t need to prove myself to anybody" – Danny Rose bullish after summer of uncertainty

The England international was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs in the summer after being left out of the Premier League side’s pre-season tour of Asia.

But he stayed put and has started every league game of the new season under Mauricio Pochettino, as well as earning a starting spot for England during the international break.

“I don’t need to prove myself to anybody,” he said, as reported by the Mirror.

“I have a manager at club level who knows me. You look at last season - I played in the quarter-final of the Champions League, I played in the semi-finals of Champions League, I played in the final.

“So I’ve got a manager there who believes in me. Then if you look at international I’ve got a manager that whenever I’ve been available for selection I’ve been chosen.

“He fully believes in me and I’m very grateful. I don’t feel I’ve got anything to prove to anybody and I feel as if I’ve done enough over the years to prove my worth.

“I obviously just want to repay everybody that’s shown faith in me and it’s been a great start to the campaign, and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.

“I guess I should be happy with maybe being up for sale and having started the first four games for Tottenham and the first England game of the campaign.”

Rose also hit out at some of the stories that were published about him during the summer months.

“It wasn’t tough, it is what it is,” he said.

“Everything that was publicised in the summer wasn't entirely true and I think in the future I will have my say on everything that happened, but I don’t want to focus on negativity at the minute.

“I can’t lie, I am very happy, but I just want to say that everything that was written in the summer wasn’t entirely true.”

