Danny Rose uncertain of Spurs future

England defender Danny Rose admits he does not know if he will still be at Tottenham next season.

The 28-year-old left-back has enjoyed a solid season with Mauricio Pochettino’s team, making 37 appearances in all competitions as the club reached the Champions League final and finished fourth in the Premier League.

However, speaking after England’s penalty shoot-out victory against Switzerland in the Nations League third-place play-off on Sunday afternoon, Rose stoked rumours about his future by suggesting he might have played his last game for Tottenham.

“I don’t know what the future holds now. I’m looking forward to a break. If I’m back at Tottenham next season, great, if I’m not – great. I’ll just have to wait and see,” he told Sky Sports News.

“It’s not about regular first-team football. I know my age and I know how the club’s run in terms of if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on.

“It has been no secret that my name has been mentioned quite a few times in terms of players moving on and I’ll be just sitting tight over the next few weeks and just seeing what happens. Either way I’m prepared for whatever happens.

“Last season I didn’t play as much as I wanted. This season I’ve played quite a bit, it’s been really good.”