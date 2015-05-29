Dardai signs Hertha deal

Pal Dardai has signed a new deal to become head coach at Hertha Berlin, having kept the club in the Bundesliga after taking over from Jos Luhukay on a temporary basis.

The former youth coach took over first-team duties at the Olympiastadion in February, with Hertha second bottom of the division.

While Dardai's men stuttered to the finish line, Hertha secured their Bundesliga status and will prepare for next season with Dardai at the helm.

The length of the deal is unconfirmed at present but Hertha stated via their official Twitter account that the deal was "done".

General manager Michael Preetz added: "The ink is just drying. Pal Dardai is our new head coach."