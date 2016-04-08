Darmian: Champions League or bust for United

It is top four or bust for Manchester United, with full-back Matteo Darmian admitting Champions League qualification is the minimum requirement at Old Trafford.

The Premier League's top four is within touching distance for United, who are fifth in the table and just a point adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with seven matches remaining.

United, though, face a difficult trip to title hopefuls Tottenham on Sunday, with a result crucial to both teams.

And as United prepare to travel to London, Italy international Darmian believes his team-mates have a big chance of securing Champions League football next season.

"It's normal that when you play for Manchester United there is a lot of pressure, but we know that and we try to do our best," Darmian told Sky Sports.

"I think Manchester United is the biggest club in the world so there is a lot of pressure. They expect that we win all the games.

"Now we want to be in the top four at the end of the season. We have a big chance to win the FA Cup, so we want to improve and work, and if possible win a trophy.

"Yes of course [top four is minimum requirement]. We want to be in the top four at the end of the season and the club works for this.

"If we work hard we have a big chance. We won the last two games so we want to continue on this way."