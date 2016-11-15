Darmian: I don't know why Mourinho doesn't pick me

Matteo Darmian is at a loss to explain why Jose Mourinho has seemed reluctant to give him a chance to re-establish himself in Manchester United's team.

Darmian has benefitted from injuries to the likes of Antonio Valencia, Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling to feature in each of United's last three games, but he had not made a Premier League appearance all season before the 0-0 draw with Burnley last month.

With Valencia recently undergoing surgery to repair a broken arm, Darmian could again get the nod when Arsenal visit Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, although Mourinho played Ashley Young at the Italian's favoured right-back position against Swansea City last time out.

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho will trust the former Torino man long term, but Darmian is sure he has done all he can to convince the Portuguese of his talents, having turned in a composed performance at wing-back in Italy's 0-0 draw with Germany on Tuesday.

When asked to explain his limited game time, Darmian told Rai Sport: "I don't know why, that's a difficult question to answer.

"The coach has to make his decisions and we players have to accept them. I always worked hard and gave my best when called upon and I'll continue to do that.

"I certainly don't lack determination and that is fundamental, especially during a period where you don't play as much.

"From the first day I have put myself at the disposal of the team and tried to prove myself to the coach."

Probed on reports linking him to Inter, Darmian said: "I don't know, it's early to talk about the transfer market. Tomorrow I return to Manchester and we have an important match against Arsenal, one everyone wants to play in."