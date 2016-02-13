Darmian out for 'several weeks' with dislocated shoulder

Manchester United will have to make do without defender Matteo Darmian for "several weeks" after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the 2-1 defeat at Sunderland on Saturday.

The 26-year-old featured from the start at the Stadium of Light, but was forced off after 37 minutes following a clash with Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri.

After the match, manager Louis van Gaal revealed Darmian now faces a long spell on the sidelines.

"It is a dislocation, so he is several weeks out," the Dutchman said. "We don't have any more full-backs."

Darmian joins fellow full-backs Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia on United's injury list.

The right-back joined United from Torino at the start of the season and has since developed into an important first-team member at Old Trafford, making 29 appearances in all competitions.