David Brooks signs new long-term deal with Bournemouth

David Brooks has signed a new long-term contract at Bournemouth having impressed following his summer move to the south coast.

The 21-year-old midfielder only joined the Cherries from Sheffield United last year but has looked at home in the Premier League so far.

Brooks, a Wales international, has scored six goals in 26 appearances in all competitions since moving to the Vitality Stadium.

He returned from a month on the sidelines with an ankle injury to start Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City – the club where he came through the ranks before joining the Blades.

He told the club’s official website: “When talks started about a new deal it was something I wanted and it didn’t take long to sort out.

“When I arrived at the club, not many people would have anticipated the start I have made – myself included.

“I’m happy with the amount of games I’ve played and the performances I’ve put in for the team. I’ve loved every minute of my time here so far and I’m really happy to extend my contract.”

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says he has been happy with all aspects of Brooks’ character since signing him in July.

“David has impressed everyone from the minute he stepped through the door, with his mature, creative performances on the pitch backed up by a good attitude and professional lifestyle off it,” he said.

“This contract means he can concentrate on developing his game with us, and it’s been an excellent start to David’s Bournemouth career.”