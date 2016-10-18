David Luiz: I returned to Chelsea to win the Premier League

David Luiz has revealed that his desire to win the Premier League was the main reason behind his decision to return to Chelsea after a two-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain.

The defender completed a sensational return to Chelsea on the final day of the transfer window and has started four league games since.

During his first spell at Stamford Bridge the Brazil international won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup and has now set his sights on the English league title after enjoying plenty of domestic success at PSG.

"I missed Chelsea a lot. I was very happy here before," David Luiz told Chelsea magazine.

"I was also very happy in Paris. I was winning trophies, I was having a great life there, but I know me and I like to have new challenges in my life, to have ambition.

"One of the reasons I decided to come back here is because I know the Premier League well, but I never had the opportunity to win it, so it is still one of my goals in my career."

His return to Chelsea saw David Luiz team up with Diego Costa and he is delighted to be playing alongside the Spain international rather than face him.

"I like Diego because he never forgets where he came from. That's why he fights until the end for his team. He never gives up," David Luiz added.

"Diego now plays for one of the best clubs in the world, Diego now plays in some of the best stadiums in the world, Diego is now one of the best strikers in the world.

"But he never forgets when he was playing in the second and third division, with small teams in difficult leagues and difficult stadiums, suffering many injuries and fighting for his career. He never forgets where he came from in Brazil.

"I like these kinds of people, because they really want to give everything. I love the way he plays, and I am happy now because he plays in my team and it's difficult to play against him. It's better to have him on my side. He never makes life easy for the defenders."