David Moyo rescues draw for Hamilton against bottom club Dunfermline

David Moyo’s double salvaged a 2-2 draw for Hamilton against cinch Championship visitors Dunfermline.

Coll Donaldson opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute, receiving the ball from Efe Ambrose and beating goalkeeper Ryan Fulton.

Steven Lawless came close to doubling Dunfermline’s advantage when he struck the bar, before Moyo headed home Kai Kennedy’s cross to level the scores in the 25th minute.

The Pars regained their lead with a 52nd-minute penalty from Lawless, awarded after Josh Edwards had been brought down in the box.

However, Moyo’s second goal of the game – a header from Kieran MacDonald’s corner 13 minutes from time – denied the bottom club victory.