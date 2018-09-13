David Silva expects to leave Manchester City in 2020

Manchester City star David Silva expects to leave the Premier League champions at the end of his contract in 2020 and likes the idea of joining boyhood club Las Palmas.

Silva joined City from Valencia for a reported €29million in 2010 and swiftly established himself as one of the Premier League's most consistent performers.

The 32-year-old has 345 City appearances to his name in all competitions and was an integral part of their three title wins since 2012, securing his place as a club legend.

But the playmaker, who turns 33 in January, thinks the end of his City career is in sight, and that might prove a boost to a club a little closer to Silva's home.

19 - has been directly involved in 19 Premier League goals for Man City this season (8 goals, 11 assists); he last recorded better figures in 2011-12 (21 - 6 goals, 15 assists). Rolling. 18 April 2018

"For City, two more seasons - what's left on my contract," he told BBC Sport when asked how much longer he is likely to continue playing.

"After that, I don't know. It depends how I feel physically and mentally.

"I've always said that I'd like to play for Las Palmas - my local team. But we'll see how things go in two years and take it all from there."