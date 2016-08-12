David Villa lauds A-League standard

Albeit a brief stint in Australia, New York City captain David Villa remembers his time in the A-League fondly, with the Spanish star striker still keeping a keen interest in Melbourne City.

Before playing a competitive game for MLS expansion franchise New York City, Spain's all-time leading goalscorer was sent to sister club Melbourne - a subsidiary of the City Football Group - as a guest player, scoring two goals in four appearances.

While his time Down Under was short-lived, the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League and LaLiga winner was left impressed by the standard of the A-League.

"It's a good league. It is growing. It is competitive," Villa told Omnisport.

"I enjoyed my time there. I'm very happy to have had the experience.

"I watch sometimes. It is difficult because of the time difference – but I like watching the Melbourne City games."

Villa made an instant impact in Australia, scoring on debut before backing that up with a goal in his second match for the club.

Since then, the 34-year-old has gone on to score 31 goals in almost two full seasons for New York City.

Villa - a two-time MLS All-Star - has scored 13 goals in 23 appearances this season for the Eastern Conference leaders.