Davidson out to secure start in Chile opener

But another key player in Mark Bresciano is battling to regain full fitness.

Based in the Dutch Eredivisie with Heracles, Davidson is the only dedicated left-back in Ange Postecoglou's 27-man squad and seemingly guaranteed to line-up at full-back when Australia kick off against Chile on June 13.

But the 22-year-old does not necessarily see it that way, and will continue to give everything he has on the training field and in warm-up matches to ensure he remains at the head of the queue.

"You're only as good as your last game," he told reporters after the Socceroos' first training session in Brazil on Friday.

"So I'm just working hard to make sure I don't let anybody else take my position.

"I've played the last few games under Ange so hopefully it stays that way and that's all I'm trying to work on. I'll work hard to make sure it stays like that.

"I just try to defend well and try to earn that spot as my position. If I continue to play like that I'm doing the right thing. If I work hard in the training camp here in Brazil hopefully I'll keep that position for the first game against Chile."

Also pencilled in for a starting role in the eagerly anticipated clash in Cuiaba is veteran midfielder Bresciano, expected to form one part of a central trio with Mark Milligan and captain Mile Jedinak.

However, the 34-year-old's back - a long-standing problem area for the former Parma man - meant he was restricted to light duties in Vitoria, having also prevented him from playing in the farewell friendly against South Africa.

Davidson though was fully involved in a tough session, having come a long way from an inauspicious start to international football, when he scored an own goal as Australia lost 3-1 to Scotland at Easter Road in 2012.

With the far more conservative Holger Osieck in charge, a starting berth at the World Cup must have seemed a long way off as the youngster trudged off the field in Edinburgh.

But that did not stop the son of Socceroos great Alan Davidson from pursuing his dream of going to Brazil, a dream that has been realised under Postecoglou's forward-thinking tenure.

"Obviously it wasn't the ideal debut but I just tried to work hard at club level and with the national team as well to try and earn my spot here," he said.

"I think over the last 18 months that's all I've been trying to do, is just try to perform at club level. And to bring that performance (level) into the national team."