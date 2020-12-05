Davie Martindale wants Livingston manager role on a permanent basis

Caretaker manager Davie Martindale hopes Livingston’s 2-0 victory over coronavirus-hit Dundee United has boosted his hopes of landing the job on a permanent basis.

Second-half goals from Scott Pittman and Marvin Bartley sealed the Lions’ first Premiership win since October 2 – when they also overcame United.

Head of football operations Martindale, who also oversaw last weekend’s 4-0 Betfred Cup win over Ayr, has been managing the team after Gary Holt resigned.

The 46-year-old hopes the club’s chief executive John Ward and chairman Robert Wilson hand him the role.

He said: “I’ve said to the club I would like the job and would be delighted to get it but if they see me staying in my current role I’m more than happy to do that.

“I want to do what’s right for the club, this club has been unbelievable for me so whatever the club’s decide I’ll go along with.

“Robert and John know I feel and whatever they want me to do I’m happy to do it.

“The next step is probably Robert and John approaching me and telling me where they are in the process but I do know we’re not in any great rush.

“We could probably keep it like this until Christmas if we’re still winning games of football.”

Pittman fired the hosts in front after 57 minutes with a fine finish after driving into the United box and Bartley added a second in the 74th minute with a close-range effort from Josh Mullin’s corner.

United head of tactical performance Thomas Courts stood in for manager Micky Mellon after the club’s entire coaching staff and nine first-team players were told to self-isolate.

He said: “The gaffer gave a talk on Zoom before the game and he was orchestrating everything; tactical alterations, subs, and he had a direct line to the bench.

“We were just facilitating to help the players.”

Asked about a team picture which showed 49 staff and players appearing not to adhere to social-distancing guidelines, Courts added: “I can only go on the evidence of me being an employee at St Andrews (training base) and what I am allowed to do.

“There’s clearly a narrative at the club that is a zero tolerance policy.

“But as you can imagine it is really different circumstances that we are all operating in no and in life in general.”