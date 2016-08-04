Davies laughs off Hull troubles with 'squad photo'

Hull City defender Curtis Davies has poked fun at the club's troubled Premier League preparations with a humorous "squad photo" from a pre-season trip to Austria.

The Yorkshire club are still searching for a manager following Steve Bruce's departure last month, while injuries to the likes of Allan McGregor, Michael Dawson and Alex Bruce have further hampered their efforts.

Hull are yet to make a notable signing ahead their return to the top flight, and Mohamed Diame's departure to Newcastle United this week left big shoes to fill in midfield.

With fans continuing to rail against the club's current owners, former captain Davies attempted to lighten the mood by highlighting - and slightly exaggerating - the Tigers' threadbare squad, tweeting a picture of nine players with the caption: "Hull City squad photo 2016/17".

Hull take on Torino in a friendly on Saturday before hosting champions Leicester City in their Premier League opener a week later.