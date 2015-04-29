Davies out for season after surgery

Ben Davies' season has come to a premature end after the Tottenham defender underwent surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

The left-back was carried off on a stretcher during the second half of the London club's 2-2 Premier League draw at Southampton on Saturday after slipping when chasing winger Sadio Mane.

Tottenham confirmed on Wednesday that the former Swansea City man will play no part in the remainder of the season after being operated on.

As well as missing his club's last four matches of the season, Davies could also be forced to sit out Wales' Euro 2016 qualifier against Belgium on June 12.