Dawson extends West Brom deal

West Brom defender Craig Dawson has extended his deal at the Hawthorns until 2018.

Dawson signed for Albion from Rochdale in 2010 and was immediately loaned back for the remainder of the 2010-11 campaign.

The 25-year-old, heavily linked with a move to Burnley prior to last season, has become a regular under head coach Tony Pulis and has established himself as the first-choice right-back.

Dawson's previous deal was due to expire at the end of next season, but he has extended that agreement by a further 12 months with improved terms.

"I was really pleased to be able to extend my contract here, and that will take it until the summer of 2018," he said.

"I'm really enjoying my football, especially over the last year and a half when I’ve been a regular in the first team.

"I feel like I've developed as a player over that period and I just want to continue on with that.

"I've been down here a few years now, the family is settled in this area, so it was a very easy decision to extend my contract.

"It means I can just concentrate on playing and doing everything I can to stay in the team and carry on contributing to things."