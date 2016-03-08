Dawson wants FA Cup revenge on Arsenal

Michael Dawson has helped lead Hull City's charge for Premier League promotion, but warned Arsenal that the north London giants will have his side's full attention on Tuesday.

Arsenal have won their last three FA Cup games against Hull, including the 2014 final after falling 2-0 down in the decider at Wembley.

And as Hull prepare to host Arsenal in the fifth-round replay following last month's goalless draw at the Emirates, Dawson said revenge is on the minds of his team-mates.

"We certainly do have some history with Arsenal," he said.

"The place will be rocking, hopefully the Premier League will be coming back to the KC and from next August we'll have a Premier League team coming every single week.

"The FA Cup final gave a day out a few years ago, albeit the wrong result. It is a competition that we want to be successful in.

"But we also want to be in the Premier League and that's the most important thing for us this season. There’s no hiding that.

"But we will be looking to progress into the next round, albeit against a good Arsenal team."

Dawson, formerly of Tottenham, is no stranger to Arsenal and said he misses the north London derbies but hopes to be back in the Premier League with Hull next season.

"It's a long, old season. You need a good squad, everyone together. It's tough every Saturday, Tuesday, it's all about looking after yourself and keep on performing because whether you go home or away, the Championship is tough," Dawson said.

"You look at the players that have stayed at the football club from last year. The manager and the owner have kept hold of Premier League experience and Premier League players.

"We're aiming to go straight back up and I think you do come back stronger. The team which comes up will always find it tough the following season.

"But look at how well Watford and Bournemouth are doing, Norwich as well. It's very tough."