D.C. United goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra out 10-12 weeks

D.C. United goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra will have back surgery on Friday and miss 10 to 12 weeks, the club has announced.

With normal starter Bill Hamid already sidelined until midseason after knee surgery, United is left with just two goalkeepers on its roster.

Travis Worra, an undrafted free agent DCU signed before last season, made his first MLS start against New England on Sunday and could be set for an extended run as the club's starter.

Worra, 22, made one substitute appearance in 2015 before facing New England on Sunday. He posted a shutout in a 0-0 draw, but was not tested much during the match.

United's other goalkeeper is 21-year-old Charlie Horton, who was signed two weeks ago after leaving Leeds United in November due to personal reasons. The USA U-23 goalkeeper has yet to make his professional debut.