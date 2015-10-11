De Biasi revels in Albania's historic Euro 2016 berth

Giovanni De Biasi basked in Albania's "most valuable" victory over Armenia as the Balkan nation booked their spot at Euro 2016.

Albania had never qualified for a major tournament prior to kick-off in Armenia, but that all changed thanks to a 3-0 win on Sunday.

A Kamo Hovhannisyan own goal and strikes from Ledian Memushaj and Armando Sadiku sparked scenes of elation as Albania moved ahead of Denmark in Group I to secure the second automatic qualification spot behind Portugal.

Speaking after the historic achievement, head coach De Biasi said via UEFA.com: "This has been a big success, that's obvious. I'm happy we've won a ticket to EURO 2016.

"To tell the truth, the score [in the 3-0 victory in Armenia] didn't matter; the important thing was to win, get the three points and take second place in the group. Armenia played well, but we were stronger.

"Every victory makes us happy, but this one is the most valuable."