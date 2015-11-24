De Boer backs Depay to emulate Manchester United great Ronaldo

Former Netherlands international Ronald de Boer remains confident Memphis Depay will overcome his recent struggles and succeed at Manchester United following his move from PSV.

Many have questioned whether the 21-year-old has what it takes to succeed at Old Trafford, but De Boer pointed out Cristiano Ronaldo endured a difficult start with the Premier League giants before proving his worth in spectacular fashion

"Memphis' recent struggles are quite normal when you join such a big club from an Eredivisie side," De Boer told De Telegraaf.

"What really matters is how he deals with it. Let's not forget that Memphis is still only 21. I was 23 when I started to see how things work in football. We now expect 21-year-olds to be ready to shine at major clubs.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was not a superstar right away either when he joined Manchester United. I remember that there were a lot of doubts as to whether he would succeed. Ronaldo received his fair share of criticism for his shenanigans and people regarded him as a circus act. And just look at what he has achieved now.

"Memphis is a player with exceptional qualities. I am talking about his technique, pace, power and ability to find the net. Plus he is able to beat his direct opponents, something that is becoming increasingly rare in modern football.

"Memphis has what it takes to succeed at the top, but it will not be easy. You have to be able to deal with setbacks, be critical of your own performances and put in some extra effort when things are not going your way.

"It is hard to say whether he can do all that, but I am optimistic about his chances of becoming a hit at Manchester United."

Depay returned to the starting XI for Saturday's 2-1 win over Watford after being benched for a number of games and capped a fine outing with his second Premier League goal of the season, taking his tally for 2015-16 to five goals in 17 appearances in all competitions.