De Boer calls for patience at Inter

Inter coach Frank de Boer has stressed he needs time after an underwhelming start to life as the Serie A side's head coach and sees no reason for concern just yet.

The San Siro side have collected just one point from their opening two games, but De Boer is confident they will soon improve and move up the table.

"You expect criticism at a big club like Inter, especially when you are a new and foreign coach. It's only normal," De Boer stated at a press conference ahead of Sunday's match against Pescara.

"You have to get results at a club like this or there will be pressure. But we need to be patient and just get on with the job. Rome was not built in three days either.

"We have to be realistic. I only got to work with the team for a few days before our first game. We cannot perform miracles. We need time. There is a reason why things have not gone well at Inter for four years.

"I've had confidence in this squad from day one. I believe we can be successful. I'm not interested in the past.

"We need to improve our balance and defend and attack as a team. I am convinced the points will come eventually."