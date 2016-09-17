De Boer confident Inter will be back where they belong

Frank de Boer is adamant Inter will return to the top irrespective of their underwhelming start to the 2016-17 campaign.

Inter have collected just four points from their opening three Serie A fixtures, while they were beaten 2-0 by Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the Europa League on Thursday.

Pressure on De Boer is already building following his stuttering start to life at San Siro, but the Dutchman remains optimistic ahead of Sunday's match against champions Juventus.

"Pressure is to be expected at Inter. We're working hard to make sure we improve. I'm convinced that we will put Inter back where it belongs," De Boer stated at a news conference.

"We're up against a very strong side, everyone knows that. I have great respect for what Juventus have achieved. We analyse all our opponents with the same level of care, no matter who they are. You will see how we play on Sunday. The game against Juventus is a special one for us all. The stadium will be full and we will feel the support of our fans.

"The whole squad and everyone around the club wants us to do well in a really important match. We lost our heads a bit after we conceded [on Thursday]. We need to maintain the same intensity whenever we play. The whole team is ready to play 90 minutes. There are no more excuses for not being fit. We've worked hard on that."