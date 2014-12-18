De Boer coy on Ajax departure rumours

De Boer has led Ajax to four straight Eredivisie titles and, as a result, is regarded as one of the leading coaches in European football.

The 44-year-old was linked with the manager's post at Tottenham last season and his name has been mentioned in connection with the same position at Liverpool, where Brendan Rodgers is thought to be under pressure following their struggles this campaign.

However, De Boer is staying coy on the subject and insists he is content to remain with Ajax and attempt to build on the success he has enjoyed with the Dutch capital club.

He told Voetbal International: "I don't want to talk about Liverpool. Also out of respect to Rodgers, who's had a fantastic season and is struggling now.

"As long as no one contacts me, I don't want and don't need to think about it. I'm busy with Ajax.

"And if nobody calls, I'm very happy to stay here. There is still a lot to accomplish.

"I might decide that anyway. The thought of coaching abroad doesn't tickle me yet."