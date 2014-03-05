De Boer 'turned down Liverpool and Tottenham'

The former Barcelona defender has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent seasons, having won three successive Eredivisie titles with the Amsterdam club.

And Ronald de Boer has now revealed that approaches were made for his brother, but that he opted to remain in the Netherlands to continue his managerial education.

"Frank has already denied Liverpool and Tottenham," he told talkSPORT. "Tottenham wanted to take him in January, but Frank said no.

"He also said no to Liverpool last year. He thought he was still not ready and wanted to learn more.

"Now he’s ready though. We’ll have to wait and see (what offers he gets).

"It's important for Frank to get the right club otherwise he won't leave Ajax. He's very happy there."