De Bruyne agent 'furious' with questions on future

Kevin De Bruyne's agent has indicated his client was ambushed at the Sport Bild Awards on Monday, and refuted the player's insistence he was bound to remain at Wolfsburg.

The Manchester City target was interviewed by MC Alexander Bommes, who asked De Bruyne for a clear answer on his future - to which the 24-year-old replied: "I will definitely be playing for Wolfsburg".

But agent Patrick de Koster refused to accept the Belgium international's words, slamming the treatment of the attacking midfielder - and claimed his future was not yet certain to be in Germany.

"I am furious by what has happened tonight. Kevin wanted to show respect by attending this event," De Koster told Sky Sports.

"No decision has been made on Kevin's future in this transfer window. We have yet to find out if Wolfsburg has reached any agreement with a club.

"Kevin remains a Wolfsburg player, and is focused on his job at the club. He also remains happy at Wolfsburg."