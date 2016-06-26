De Bruyne, Belgium target Euro 2016 final

Belgium attacker Kevin De Bruyne has set his sights on the Euro 2016 final after his team reached the last eight.

Marc Wilmots' men crushed Hungary 4-0 on Sunday to book a quarter-final meeting with Wales.

The two nations met in qualifying, with Chris Coleman's Wales taking four points from a possible six against Belgium.

De Bruyne, whose team sit on the so-called weaker side of the draw, is wary of Wales but is still eyeing the final.

"We now play a Wales team we know well. I can't wait to play this match with the number of Belgium fans in the stadium," he said.

"We'll need to play at the same level as we did today.

"We are going to try to go all the way into the final, now we're in the quarter-finals.

"We need to take things one game at a time, Wales have played well thus far and we deserve to be here as well.

"There will be no easy games if you want to get through to the final."

A De Bruyne set-piece was headed in by Toby Alderweireld and the Manchester City man was also credited with an assist for Eden Hazard's solo goal.

Michy Batshuayi and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco were also on the scoresheet, and De Bruyne felt his side were worthy winners.

"It was a good game. We deserved the win," he said.

"We created a lot of chances in the first half but we weren’t able to get the second goal [immediately].

"It was a very intense match throughout and we wanted to play as much as possible and we succeeded.

"We said we needed to put more pressure on Hungary and when we got the second it became much easier."