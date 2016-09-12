De Bruyne enjoying City's 'new beginning'

Kevin De Bruyne believes Pep Guardiola's arrival has offered Manchester City a "new beginning" and led to their flying start in the Premier League.

The Belgium playmaker opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 Manchester derby win over United at Old Trafford.

City have four wins from as many league games to start the campaign, netting 11 times.

De Bruyne, who enjoyed a fine first season at the Etihad Stadium in 2015-16, feels the impact of Guardiola has given his team a lift.

"I think the way we try to play now is very enjoyable, especially for the attacking players, because we try to play nice football, the way we want to play," he said.

"I think maybe for some guys it's a new beginning. We have got to go a little bit away from the physical game in the Premier League, because we are not as strong as other teams.

"We know that, so we try to dominate them with the way we want to play."

De Bruyne has a goal and two assists in the league this season and is enjoying his role under Guardiola.

The 25-year-old urged his team-mates to keep producing, having been impressed by their ability to adapt to the Spanish manager.

"Football isn't easy," De Bruyne said.

"Obviously everybody has his own style and you need to adapt to it, but I think everyone is working really hard - even the guys coming in, they do it perfectly.

"At the moment it is very positive, so we just have to try to keep it in this flow."

City face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Tuesday before hosting Bournemouth four days later.