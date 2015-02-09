De Bruyne fined for swearing at ballboy

With his side trailing 1-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt last week, De Bruyne demanded the ball to take a quick throw-in, and his expletives were picked up by nearby microphones.

De Bruyne went on to net the equaliser and has since apologised to the ballboy, but has now been punished for his language.

"The sports court of the DFB has fined Kevin De Bruyne 20,000 euros for unsporting behaviour in the form of extreme sports misconduct," a statement read.