De Bruyne relieved to complete City switch

Kevin De Bruyne expressed relief that his protracted switch from Wolfsburg to Manchester City has finally gone through.

The Belgium international on Sunday signed a six-year deal at the Etihad Stadium after the two clubs reached an agreement following frenzied speculation over the former Chelsea man's future.

De Bruyne played four matches for Wolfsburg as talk of a return to England intensified, scoring in the 4-1 DFB Pokal win over Stuttgart Kickers, before missing Friday's match against Schalke to complete his move to City.

The 24-year-old conceded that reaching top form amid constant stories surrounding his future was difficult and he is looking forward to focusing purely on football once again.

"In the last few weeks there was a lot of press, also in Germany," he told mcfc.co.uk.

"I still kept on playing and training. This is good, I stayed professional at Wolfsburg and we were just waiting until everything was falling into place.

"Now I can just play football again. All the stuff stays in your head and it's not that easy to be at 100 per cent and to play at a good level."

De Bruyne joins international team-mate and captain Vincent Kompany in Manuel Pellegrini's squad and he spoke with his compatriot while mulling over the switch to Manchester.

"It's always nice when you have some familiar faces," he said. "I know a few of the players, not that much but I have talked with them sometimes.

"Vinny I know really well so he can help me. He's the guy who speaks the same language as me so he can help me settle in maybe a little bit better and help my family if it's possible.

"He called me a couple of times and we spoke on the phone. He just told me that the club can take good care of me and they will help me, and also if there are any problems I can call him.

"He told me to follow my heart and my mind - if I came to City he would be happy and if not he would understand my decision. Hopefully we can do good together."

Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs wished De Bruyne well and praised the player's professionalism during an 18-month spell during which he won the DFB Pokal and German Super Cup.

"He has always behaved very professional in the year and a half at VfL and given everything," Allofs told his club’s official website.

"His move is unfortunate because he was an important part of our team, but we are still so well positioned that we can continue to tread the successful path of recent months. We wish Kevin every success with Manchester City."