De Bruyne ruled out for 10 weeks

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne says he will miss up to 10 weeks following the injury he sustained during the League Cup semi-final second leg win over Everton on Wednesday.

The Premier League club are yet to officially announce the results of a scan into the injury but the Belgian has reportedly injured ligaments in his knee and ankle.

And the midfielder tweeted on Thursday: "Just got back from the specialist. I'll be out for around 10 weeks.

"I'll work hard on my recovery and hope to be back on the pitch asap. Thank you all for the supportive messages!"

De Bruyne was on target as City booked their place in the League Cup final at the Etihad Stadium, but looks set to miss the Wembley showpiece along with both legs of the Champions League last-16 tie against Dynamo Kiev.

The 24-year-old was influential in helping City past Everton - scoring once and assisting Sergio Aguero's crucial third - but, when he fell awkwardly late on, there were fears he may not play again this season.

However, concerns over his potential absence from Euro 2016 appear to have been eased, with a return to action likely to come in mid-April.