De Gea confident United will have a 'great season'

David de Gea is optimistic about Manchester United's chances of challenging for silverware in 2016-17.

The Old Trafford side endured a disappointing 2015-16 campaign as they missed out on Champions League football, finishing fifth in the Premier League table.

De Gea is confident they will do better in the new season, though, following the arrival of Jose Mourinho as their new manager and the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly.

"We feel that [it could be a special campaign]," De Gea told the official United website.

"We feel really strong with the new manager and new players, they're really top players and I think this is going to be a great season."

United get their season underway in the Community Shield against Leicester City on Sunday and De Gea expects the reigning champions to pose a stern test.

"Of course, it's good to be fit as soon as possible because on Sunday we have an important game against Leicester," he added.

"They'll be tough opponents for sure, they have a strong team and we know how they play. They play really well; we'll need to be fit and play really good football to beat them."