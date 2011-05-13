De Gea to decide his own future

For the past few months Los Rojiblancos have been forced to endure constant speculation about the future of their rising star, as the youngster attracted interest from a number of top clubs around Europe.

Manchester United, whose manager Sir Alex Ferguson is seeking a replacement for retiring number one Edwin van der Sar. continue to be linked with the talented shot-stopper.

And a resolution could be in sight for Atleti with Spain-based correspondent, Gerry Armstrong, claiming that a fee has been agreed between Manchester United and the Madrid club that could take the goalkeeper to Old Trafford.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s Keys and Gray Show, Armstrong claimed that a deal was brokered nearly two months ago between both parties.

"Six or seven weeks ago Manchester United agreed a fee with Atletico Madrid. Everything is all in place, they’re just waiting for him to sign," he said.

However, Armstrong highlighted that there is hesitation from the Spanish keeper regarding the move and whether a transfer at such a young age would benefit his career.

"He has a question mark about the move. He’s a young goalie, only 20, and he’s wondering whether or not he wants to come to England now, or whether he should wait. In the next two or three weeks it will all happen."

By Killian Woods