De Gea has to say something - Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal wants David de Gea to end speculation over his future after Manchester United brought their season to a close with a goalless draw at Hull City.

De Gea was absent for United's final game, which saw Hull relegated from the Premier League, after injuring his hamstring against Arsenal last weekend.

Victor Valdes replaced his fellow Spaniard, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

United manager Van Gaal is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I cannot say when it [De Gea's future] will be resolved. He has to say something."

Valdes delivered a mixed display in De Gea's absence, pulling off exceptional saves to deny Ahmed Elmohamady and Nikica Jelavic, but appearing uncomfortable under high balls into the box.

"In stopping the balls, he had a very good game. He also let go of the ball and we got lucky," said Van Gaal, who also described the second-half dismissal of Marouane Fellaini for a stamp on Hull's Paul McShane as "very stupid".

United skipper Wayne Rooney hailed the stops made by Valdes and expressed hope that United can build on this season's fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

The England striker said: "Victor Valdes was excellent, he made some great saves and kept us in the game. He hasn't won the medals and trophies [he has] because he is not a top-class goalkeeper.

"We knew if we made the Champions League this season, we can push on. A few new signings and we can challenge for silverware."