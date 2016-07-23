De Gea: Manchester United can win title under Mourinho

David de Gea is confident Manchester United can challenge for the Premier League title under Jose Mourinho.

The Old Trafford side had to settle for fifth place in the table last term, having finished fourth and seventh in the two preceding seasons.

Nevertheless, De Gea believes they have every chance of fighting for the domestic title this campaign after three underwhelming years.

"Can we challenge for the title? Of course, of course," the Spain international told reporters.

"I think we signed top players, really good players. We are Manchester United and we want to fight for everything.

"It feels like it is a new era. I think the club is really strong now. The players, we want to win everything and hopefully we can do it.

"Mourinho is a strong character. He is a winner, one of the best managers in the world and we feel it. We are really comfortable with him.

"He is a strong character but he makes jokes. It is good for us to laugh and I think he is a really good manager."