De Gea move to United not done deal

The statement reveals that the coveted custodian will not decide his future until after next month's European Under-21 Championships in Denmark.

The 20-year-old has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford as a long-term replacement for Dutch veteran Edwin van der Sar, who will be hanging up his gloves following Saturday's Champions League Final against Barcelona at Wembley.

Upon the conclusion of Gary Neville's testimonial match against Juventus on Tuesday, reports began surfacing that De Gea's transfer to Old Trafford was a done deal.

However, the keeper's lawyer insists that is not the case.

"News has appeared in various media outlets that Atletico Madrid's David de Gea has signed for Manchester United. I hereby notify you that it is not true a deal has been signed," read the statement, released to Spanish news agency EFE.

"De Gea will not consider the contract extension offer from Atletico or any other offer until June 30 when he has finished his commitments with the Under-21 national team."

Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson had confirmed his interest in the stopper on Tuesday following the 2-1 defeat to Juventus that saw former United midfielders Nicky Butt and David Beckham turn out to honour Neville's 400 league appearances for the club.

"We've been working on it [the De Gea deal] for quite a while. We identified him quite a while back as one we should go for," he told United's official website.

"He's a young goalkeeper, very quick, good composure, presence and an outstanding replacement for Van der Sar.

"We were looking for the same type of qualities as Edwin, because the one great quality Edwin always had was his composure and organisational ability.

"With David de Gea, he is very similar that way."

