De Gea named United's player of the year

Manchester United's David de Gea has won his third-straight club player of the year prize after picking up the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

The Spaniard is the first player to have won the award three years in a row and joins Cristiano Ronaldo as the only other with three crowns.

De Gea has been in incredible form for United once again this season, making a number of crucial saves to help the club remain in a position to challenge for the top four, keeping 14 clean sheets in 31 Premier League appearances.

The former Atletico Madrid man's future at the club remains under a cloud, after he came within minutes of joining Real Madrid during the off-season.

United held onto their man and although manager Louis van Gaal kept the Spaniard on the bench to start the season, De Gea soon reclaimed his spot as number one.

And De Gea was gracious in accepting the award.

"It is difficult for me to say anything; winning this trophy three years in a row is amazing," he said.

"I am really happy, it's an honour to receive this and I want to thank the fans, who are the best in the world.

"It is amazing to win this award three times in a row. I want to thank everyone one and we will keep fighting.

"I think everyone in the dressing room is important and now we have something important to win at Wembley. If we win the FA Cup, then it will be a good season."

Is a big honour, it's amazing be named three times in a row! Thanks a lot to everyone again! May 2, 2016

De Gea helped United to the Wembley final against Crystal Palace with a huge penalty save from Romelu Lukaku during the 2-1 win over Everton.

The Spain international said he and his team-mates were fully focused on bringing home some silverware.

"My team-mates took 10 penalties at me in training and I didn't save one. But I saved the important one and then, thanks to Anthony [Martial]'s goal, we are in the final. I am really happy for that," De Gea said.

"It is really important for us, for the club. It has a lot of history and, for sure, we will do everything to win this."

United teen sensation Marcus Rashford was named under-18 player of the year, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson won the reserves player of the year while Chris Smalling won the players' player of the year.

Martial's solo goal against Liverpool at Old Trafford won goal of the season.